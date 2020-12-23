Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.00

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $98.92, with a volume of 11062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,258,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,092,000 after buying an additional 55,613 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

