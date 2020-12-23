PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.22. 4,955,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,732,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $867.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $531,750 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $94,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

