PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Major Shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. Acquires 1,565,000 Shares

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 1,565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,069,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 640,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,676,800.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 450,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00.

PDLI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,322. The stock has a market cap of $298.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 31.1% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 150,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 524,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDLI. ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

