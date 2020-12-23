Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGC. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

PGC opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $409.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92,642 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 902,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 147,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

