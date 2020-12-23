Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Up 5.3%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.15. 415,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 865,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $169.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 98.3% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

