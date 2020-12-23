Perlite Canada (CVE:PCI) Shares Down 1.2%

Perlite Canada Inc. (CVE:PCI) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.76 million and a PE ratio of 13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.18.

About Perlite Canada (CVE:PCI)

Perlite Canada Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells perlite and vermiculite minerals that are used in horticultural and industrial sectors. It also offers water repellent cavity insulation products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Lachine, Canada.

