Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSNL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,775,818. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 45.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.