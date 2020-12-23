Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 56.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,448 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Perspecta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Perspecta by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 116,614 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Perspecta by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.