Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$0.05 target price on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$10.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

