Phala.Network Price Tops $0.0835 on Top Exchanges (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $10.70 million and $11.27 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00135256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00670320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00180955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00099297 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,122,735 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

