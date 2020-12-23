Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.85

Shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 58728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

