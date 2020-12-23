Philip Morris International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 74,206 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,566% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,453 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

