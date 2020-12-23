Phore Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Phore has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $30,476.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002696 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005175 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,891,945 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars.

