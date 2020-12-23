PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.31. 165,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 144,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.18.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

