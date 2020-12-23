Pillar (PLR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,416.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $28,416.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00317721 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

