PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.26

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and traded as high as $17.88. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 290,396 shares trading hands.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
