PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.26

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and traded as high as $17.88. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 290,396 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

