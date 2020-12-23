Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $972,718.05 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $972,718.05 and approximately $4,547.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00393482 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002340 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026178 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002345 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.93 or 0.01359139 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 448,980,608 coins and its circulating supply is 423,720,172 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

