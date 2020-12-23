Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Up 5.1%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.04. 383,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 325,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pintec Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. It offers solutions relating to point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.