Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of BCBP opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 867.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Earnings History and Estimates for BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

