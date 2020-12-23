Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVCY. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

