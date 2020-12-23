PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,577.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $21,577.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.