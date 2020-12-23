Pirl Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1,881.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,586,875 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

