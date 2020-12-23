Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.44 million, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.