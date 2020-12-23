PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $454,241.98

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $454,241.98 and $2.84 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,326.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.70 or 0.01194765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00274368 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001947 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004993 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

