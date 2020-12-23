PlayGame Hits One Day Trading Volume of $82.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. PlayGame has a total market cap of $46,972.20 and approximately $82.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One PlayGame token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

