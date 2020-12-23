Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $461,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,627 shares of company stock worth $4,881,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Plexus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Plexus by 51.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 42.6% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 280,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 83,705 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Plexus has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

