Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUCOY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

AUCOY traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

