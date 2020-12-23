Portland General Electric Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 105.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

