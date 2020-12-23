Praveen P. Tipirneni Sells 2,268 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Praveen P. Tipirneni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $67,703.95.
Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $36.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Morphic by 112.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $819,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 32.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
