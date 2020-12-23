Praveen P. Tipirneni Sells 2,268 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Praveen P. Tipirneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $67,703.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Morphic by 112.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $819,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 32.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

