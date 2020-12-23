Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $37.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

