PressOne Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $33,050.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00327982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002002 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

