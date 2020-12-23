Primas Market Capitalization Achieves $590,575.88 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $590,575.88 and $4.87 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00448487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

