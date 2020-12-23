Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0401 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $7,295.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,472,952 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.