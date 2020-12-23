Profile Utility Token Price Tops $0.0025 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $111,079.73 and approximately $56.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,619.85 or 1.00012463 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8,824.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00017981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00054002 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail, Allcoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

