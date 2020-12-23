PropTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTAC) Shares Up 10.2%

PropTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PTAC)’s share price shot up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.68. 416,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 209,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on PropTech Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85.
PropTech Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTAC)
PropTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
Read More: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.