PropTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTAC) Shares Up 10.2%

PropTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PTAC)’s share price shot up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.68. 416,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 209,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on PropTech Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PropTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PropTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its position in PropTech Acquisition by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 488,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 38,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

PropTech Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTAC)

PropTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

