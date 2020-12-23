Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Shares Up 20.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX)’s stock price shot up 20.8% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.45. 99,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 21,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Specifically, Director Peter Bernier bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$60,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 759,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$417,693.10. Insiders have bought 165,099 shares of company stock valued at $120,778 over the last three months.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.97 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

