Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.38

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 108434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTI. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 69,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

