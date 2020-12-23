ProximaX Market Capitalization Reaches $6.07 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One ProximaX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $155,929.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00138105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00689586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00106013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00065614 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

