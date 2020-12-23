PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

PTC opened at $120.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.21. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,281,107. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

