Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Morningstar by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,643,015.20. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 1,158 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.33, for a total transaction of $234,298.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,192.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,713 shares of company stock worth $61,395,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $220.52 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $222.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

