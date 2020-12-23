Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -723.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.26.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,841 shares of company stock worth $289,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

