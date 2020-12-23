Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NILSY. Societe Generale raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILSY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 77,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,145. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

