Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Senior Officer Sean Allan Tetzlaff Sells 250,000 Shares

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Senior Officer Sean Allan Tetzlaff sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$719,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,690,165.75.

Shares of CVE PGM opened at C$2.66 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

