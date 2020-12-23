Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

FIBK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 985,843 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after buying an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 536,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 106.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 73,003 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

