Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PNC)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNC. BidaskClub raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $143.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 519,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 489,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Earnings History and Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit