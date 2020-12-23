Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNC. BidaskClub raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $143.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 519,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 489,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

