Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

EWBC stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after buying an additional 92,378 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,411,000 after buying an additional 247,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,438,000 after buying an additional 130,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

