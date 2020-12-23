Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.29. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after acquiring an additional 400,718 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after acquiring an additional 422,421 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 300,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,244,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 78.06%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

