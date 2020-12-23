Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of KEY opened at $15.74 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

