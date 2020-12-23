Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Raised by Analyst

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

STL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

NYSE:STL opened at $17.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

