Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Truist boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.03.

NYSE DRI opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

